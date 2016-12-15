BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
MILAN Dec 15 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is still mulling whether to invest in Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 5-billion euros capital raise, a source close to the matter said.
Qatar Investment Authority could put 1 billion euros in the cash call, sources have said. But it has not made a decision yet, the source said.
"Qatar is still at the window," the source added.
The source also said that Mediobanca, JPMorgan , Credit Suisse and HSBC had arranged a 4.7 billion euro bridge loan for the Tuscan bank's planned bad loan sale. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.