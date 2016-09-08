MILAN, Sept 8 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei
Paschi di Siena said on Thursday Chief Executive
Fabrizio Viola had agreed to step down and that the bank was
working on appointing a replacement quickly.
The bank, Italy's third largest, in July approved a bailout
plan that envisages a capital increase of up to 5 billion euros
($5.6 billion) and the sale of 9.2 billion euros in net
non-performing loans by the end of 2016 to avert the risk of
being wound down.
In a statement, the bank gave no reason for Viola's
departure. It said he would keep his functions until a successor
was named. ($1 = 0.8891 euros)
