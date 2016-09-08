MILAN, Sept 8 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola had agreed to step down and that the bank was working on appointing a replacement quickly.

The bank, Italy's third largest, in July approved a bailout plan that envisages a capital increase of up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and the sale of 9.2 billion euros in net non-performing loans by the end of 2016 to avert the risk of being wound down.

In a statement, the bank gave no reason for Viola's departure. It said he would keep his functions until a successor was named. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)