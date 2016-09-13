MILAN, Sept 13 Marco Morelli, front runner to
take over the helm at troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, was in Frankfurt on Tuesday to meet
regulators at the European Central Bank, a source familiar with
the matter said.
Morelli travelled to Frankfurt with Monte dei Paschi
Chairman Massimo Tononi and the head of the bank's nomination
committee, Alessandro Falciai, the source added, confirming
newspaper reports. Morelli's appointment at the Tuscan bank has
already received an informal nod from the ECB, a source said
over the weekend.
Morelli, currently head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in Italy, has been in pole position to become CEO since
Fabrizio Viola agreed to step down from the position on
Thursday.
Morelli and the two Monte dei Paschi managers were not
immediately available for a comment. The ECB declined to
comment.
