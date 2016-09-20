MILAN, Sept 20 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were suspended from trading on Tuesday, after erasing early gains and dropping as much as 5.85 percent with traders citing concerns over the bank's emergency rescue plan.

Italy's third largest bank plans to raise up to 5 billion euros in a cash call and offload 28 billion euros in gross bad loans, a complex deal which traders said was seen at risk of failing amid weak investor demand.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)