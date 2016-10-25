MILAN Oct 25 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Tuesday it would end 2016 with a 4.83 billion euro loss
due to higher writedowns on bad loans as part of an emergency
5-billion euro capital boosting plan.
Italy's third biggest bank said it would cut jobs and shut
branches as part of the plan, which also envisages the already
announced transfer of some 28 billion euros of bad loans to a
specialised vehicle.
The bank said it targeted a net profit of 1.1 billion euros
at the end of the plan in 2019, with a CET 1 ratio of 13.5
percent compared with around 11 percent this year.
The bank confirmed it would launch a capital increase for up
to 5 billion euros but gave no details about the mix of measures
it intends to carry out to fill the capital deficit. It had
previously said it is considering a voluntary debt-for-equity
swap alongside the cash call.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)