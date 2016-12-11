Ackman's fund made two new bets but doesn't identify them
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months but has declined to identify them.
MILAN Dec 11 Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena can still pull off a private recapitalisation plan by year-end, with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund willing to invest in the lender, a source close to the board's bank said on Sunday.
The source was speaking as the bank's board met to hammer out a last-ditch private sector 5 billion euro ($5.28 billion)capital raising plan after the European Central Bank refused to give it more time to find the money.
Bankers say Qatar Investment Authority could invest 1 billion euros in the lender.
The source said the bank was in talks with market watchdog Consob to reopen a debt swap offer to retail investors holding 2.1 billion euros of its subordinated bonds. ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months but has declined to identify them.
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Jan 27 Future World Financial Holdings Limited :