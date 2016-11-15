* Bank seeking to convert debt into equity as part of rescue
plan
* Rescue scheme threatened by political risk ahead of Dec. 4
vote
* Initial market reaction to debt swap offer positive
By Silvia Aloisi and Maiya Keidan
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 15 Investors in Monte dei
Paschi di Siena have given their tentative support to
a bond conversion scheme, a major plank of a 5 billion euro
($5.38 billion) fundraising meant to ensure the survival of
Italy's third biggest bank.
The rescue plan aims to restore to health a lender whose
frailty threatens the wider Italian banking system, the savings
of thousands of retail investors and the increasingly weak
political standing of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
But a Dec. 4 referendum which could unseat Renzi's
government and sour investor sentiment risks scuppering the
privately-backed bailout deal as it involves tapping the market
for funds immediately after the vote.
The bank, which emerged as Europe's weakest lender in
regional stress tests in July, unveiled the terms of a planned
debt-to-equity swap late on Monday as it seeks to limit the
amount of cash it will try to raise next month.
It aims to net more than 1 billion euros from the conversion
scheme, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said that was a realistic target,
estimating the swap could raise up to 1.5 billion euros.
Under the plan, the rest of the 5 billion euros would come
from one or more large investors and a share sale on the market.
To convince bondholders to accept the swap into shares, the
bank is offering them a hefty premium of between 23 and 37
percent to market prices, although the premium is much lower on
one small note.
At the same time, it is warning that if take-up of the debt
swap is not judged to be successful, it faces possible
resolution under European bank crisis rules that could include
the mandatory conversion of junior debt.
The prices of bonds targeted by the offer rose sharply in
early trade on Tuesday and one trader said there had been a few
buying orders from foreign hedge funds.
Two investors holding Monte dei Paschi's debt said they
would take part in the scheme. One said bondholders had little
choice because the bank would collapse if the swap failed.
"I think people will convert because ultimately it's quite
important it gets done. The thing is if you don't tender and the
whole thing fails, then the whole thing makes you fail," the
bondholder said.
However, traders said some retail bondholders were selling
out of fear a Renzi defeat at the referendum - as predicted by
all polls - would send shockwaves through the market and force a
mandatory conversion of Monte dei Paschi's bonds on more
punishing terms.
The swap targets 11 subordinated bonds for an outstanding
amount of 4.3 billion euros, including a 2.1 billion euro note
thought to be mostly in the hands of retail investors. On top of
this, the bank is also considering the conversion of a hybrid
financial instrument known as Fresh 2008 worth 1 billion euros.
Bankers say the overall rescue plan, which also includes the
sale of 28 billion euros of bad loans the bank accumulated
during a recession, faces considerable execution risks. And the
fact that several bonds were trading below their conversion
price suggests there is still a lot of doubt.
The bank has so far failed to secure firm investor backing
for its third stock sale in as many years partly due to rising
political uncertainty in Italy ahead of the referendum.
"It's an extremely complex and delicate transaction, where
the concrete risk is that current shareholders will be the most
penalised," said Guido Antolini, chairman of small shareholder
association Azione MPS.
The shares fell 8 percent to 0.26 euros by 1446 GMT.
($1 = 0.9299 euros)
(additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Valentina Za in
Milan, Stefano Bernabei in Rome, Helene Durand and Alice
Gledhill in London; editing by Anna Willard)