MILAN Nov 10 Italian banks held 198.9 billion
euros ($217 billion) in gross bad loans in September, central
bank data showed on Thursday, highlighting a major drag on
lenders' capital and profitability and a focus of regulatory
attention.
The Bank of Italy's monthly report also showed an ongoing
contraction in bank lending to businesses. Loans to insolvent
borrowers stood at 200.1 billion euros in August.
Loans to non-financial companies fell 0.2 percent from a
year earlier in September after a similar drop in August.
The Bank of Italy said the estimated selling value of the
bad loan stock was 85 billion euros, or 42.7 percent of their
gross book value.($1 = 0.9163 euros)
