BERLIN, June 29 The costs of Italy's decision to
wind down two failed regional banks pale in comparison with the
large sums that Germany and Britain pumped into their financial
sectors after the 2008 crisis, said Italian Finance Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan.
Writing in German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche, Padoan
defended Italy's decision to wind down the two collapsed banks
at a possible cost of up to 17 billion euros, saying the
intervention saved the economy of the Veneto region.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Bundesbank
president Jens Weidmann have both bemoaned Italy's decision,
which was approved by the European Commission and involves the
state rather than investors bearing most of the cost.
This goes against the spirit of a framework known as the
banking union.
"The banking union was adopted and devised after many
countries put enormous amounts of tax payers' money into the
stabilisation of their banking sectors," Padoan wrote. "We are
talking about hundreds of billions in Germany and Britain."
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr)