MILAN, Sept 13 Four small banks that Italy saved from bankruptcy last November and is now trying to sell posted a pre-tax loss of 134 million euros ($151 million) for the first six months of the year.

Italy has reopened a tender to sell Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariChieti and CariFerrara after rejecting three bids it received in July.

The four lenders lost 153 million euros last year in the 40 days after their rescue which was financed by the country's healthy lenders and entailed spinning off loans to borrowers deemed insolvent into a separate 'bad bank'.

Despite the spin-off, the four lenders held 3.4 billion euros of problem loans as of June 30.

The four banks said in a note they booked 110 million euors in net writedowns in January-June. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)