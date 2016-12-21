BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
ROME Dec 21 Italy's upper house of parliament approved on Wednesday a government request to borrow up to 20 billion euros ($20.8 billion) to underwrite the country's troubled banks.
The vote came just minutes after the lower house had also given its authorisation for a hike in the national debt to cover an eventual intervention.
The twin votes clear the way for government action, possibly this week, with Italy's third largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, likely to request state funds to prevent it from collapse. ($1 = 0.9618 euros) (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.