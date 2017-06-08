MILAN, June 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other euro zone central banks rose to a new record high
of 421.583 billion euros ($473.5 billion) in May, according to
data published by the central bank on Thursday.
In April the country's Target 2 deficit was 411.595 billion
euros, down from a previous record high of 419.84 billion euros
posted in March.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its increase can indicate financial stress.
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)