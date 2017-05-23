BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
ROME May 23 Three-quarters of a 20-billion euro ($22.5 billion) fund created by the Italian government to help weaker banks can be used to recapitalise lenders, with the rest earmarked to guarantee bond issues, a government decree published on Tuesday said.
The fund, set up in December, is expected to spend around 11.5 billion euros to help recapitalise Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.