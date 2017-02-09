TORINO, Italy Feb 9 UniCredit's shareholder CRT Foundation is set to subscribe the Italian lender's 13 billion-euro ($13.9 billion) cash call for a stake of 1.8 percent, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The 1.8 percent refers to CRT's entire holding in UniCredit, when calculated taking into account convertible bonds issued in 2009 and held by UniCredit's main shareholders. ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Emilio Parodi)