BRIEF-Saudi's Knowledge Economic City appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
ROME, June 7 The only option Italy is considering to help two ailing Veneto-based banks is that of a precautionary recapitalisation by the state, a government source said on Wednesday.
The source dismissed a report in Corriere della Sera daily which said the government was also exploring the possibility of an "orderly liquidation" of the two lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
The two banks are stuck in negotiations with European authorities over whether they can be rescued by the state, with the European Commission demanding a capital injection of 1.2 billion euros by private investors before any state money can be used. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares