BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
ROME, June 14 Intesa Sanpaolo Chief executive Carlo Messina, asked whether his bank would intervene to rescue two ailing Veneto-based banks, said on Wednesday: "let's see how the situation develops."
Italy is scrambling to find a solution for Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca and avert the risk of them being wound down by the end of the month. The European Commission has demanded an additional injection of private capital for 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion) before any state aid can be used.
Sources have said that Intesa and domestic rival UniCredit , which already helped bail out the two banks last year, are considering whether to pump more money into them. ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.