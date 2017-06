ROME, June 18 The Italian Treasury has ruled out the idea of a banking resolution for two regional lenders based in the northern area of Veneto, a Treasury source said on Sunday.

La Stampa newspaper said earlier the European Commission was set to tell Italy it would not be able to directly use state capital to rescue Veneto Banca and rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes)