ROME, June 27 The Italian state estimates it
could end up gaining 700 million euros ($790 million) following
the winding down of two ailing regional banks with taxpayer
money, according to a proposed legislation detailing the plan.
The government approved an emergency decree on Sunday
handing over the best assets of the two banks - Banca Popolare
di Vicenza and Veneto Banca - to Intesa Sanpaolo, while
their soured debts will be transferred to a bad bank.
The decree must be converted into law by parliament within
60 days.
According to the text of the bill submitted to parliament,
the state expects to recover 9.9 billion euros from a total of
17.8 billion euros of gross soured debts it is taking on as part
of the deal.
Another 1.7 billion euros should come from the sale of
financial stakes held by the two banks, the document said,
bringing total expected proceeds to 11.6 billion euros, compared
to 10.9 billion euros of funds committed by the state.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Silvia Aloisi)