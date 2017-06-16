LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister
said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be
reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the
Veneto region.
Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are seeking public and
private support to avoid liquidation.
"We are working hard and effectively with the concerned EU
authorities and I am confident a solution can be reached soon,"
Pier Carlo Padoan told a news conference after a meeting of EU
finance ministers in Luxembourg.
