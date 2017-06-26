BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces CDN$550 mln equity offering
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering
ROME, June 26 Italy does not expect any more banks to need state aid after reaching a deal to wind down two ailing regional lenders, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
"We don't expect other lenders to need state aid," Padoan told Bloomberg TV. "We don't expect new cases to come up."
Padoan rejected suggestions the emergency solution created an uneven playing field in the European banking sector, after Germany's finance ministry voiced disapproval.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering
* Says decided to carry out a capital increase in amount of eur 920,000 as implementation of capital increase by up to EUR 2 million
* Jernigan Capital announces closing of public offering of common stock, including full exercise by underwriters of overallotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: