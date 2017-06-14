ROME, June 14 Italy's Economy Minister confirmed
on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would
lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors.
"I confirm what I said yesterday, regarding the positive
state of the negotiations and the absence of the risk of
bail-in," Padoan said during question time in the lower house of
parliament.
Padoan said on Tuesday that he was "close" to putting
together a rescue plan for the two regional banks and that
negotiations with European regulators were
"encouraging".
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)