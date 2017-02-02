Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Fixes reporter line)
MILAN Feb 2 State aid is one of the options being considered to recapitalise Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, though no decision has yet been taken, a top executive at the Atlante rescue fund that owns the two banks said on Thursday.
Asked whether a precautionary recapitalisation of the two banks by the state was being considered, Paolo Petrignani, CEO of Atlante's manager Quaestio, said: "It's being discussed, there is no decision yet."
Asked whether the 1.7 billion euros earmarked by the fund to buy bad loans could instead be used to recapitalise lenders, Petrignani said: "That's also being discussed, all options are being examined."
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among investment firms considering a bid for Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA , whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.