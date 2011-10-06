FRANKFURT Oct 6 Euro zone banks expect funding conditions to worsen in the fourth quarter after a substantial deterioration in the third quarter, mainly due to the sovereign debt crisis, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

"The increase in the net tightening of credit standards reported for the third quarter of 2011 should be seen against the background of a re-intensification of the sovereign debt crisis that undermined the perceived soundness of euro area banks," the ECB said in its latest quarterly Bank Lending survey.

Banks also said they saw deterioration in access to wholesale funding in the third quarter, and forecast that to continue.

"Looking forward, euro area banks expect these conditions to continue to deteriorate in the fourth quarter of 2011, albeit to a somewhat slower pace," it added. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones)