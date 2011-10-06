FRANKFURT Oct 6 Euro zone banks expect funding
conditions to worsen in the fourth quarter after a substantial
deterioration in the third quarter, mainly due to the sovereign
debt crisis, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.
"The increase in the net tightening of credit standards
reported for the third quarter of 2011 should be seen against
the background of a re-intensification of the sovereign debt
crisis that undermined the perceived soundness of euro area
banks," the ECB said in its latest quarterly Bank Lending
survey.
Banks also said they saw deterioration in access to
wholesale funding in the third quarter, and forecast that to
continue.
"Looking forward, euro area banks expect these conditions to
continue to deteriorate in the fourth quarter of 2011, albeit to
a somewhat slower pace," it added.
