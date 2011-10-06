(Adds details)

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 Euro zone banks expect to tighten their credit standards and see worse funding conditions in the fourth quarter, mainly due to the sovereign debt crisis, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The ECB survey of 124 banks, conducted between Sept. 5-27, showed banks were not done hardening their criteria for giving loans, and more banks said they would be tougher in the fourth quarter than reported tightening standards in the third. They also see demand for both corporate and mortgage loans falling in the last three months of the year.

"The increase in the net tightening of credit standards reported for the third quarter of 2011 should be seen against the background of a re-intensification of the sovereign debt crisis that undermined the perceived soundness of euro area banks," the ECB said in its latest quarterly Bank Lending survey.

However, tightening is expected to accelerate in the last three months of the year, with 22 percent more banks expecting to harden their credit standards to firms than see them easing.

The survey showed that net 16 percent of banks tightened credit standards to firms in the July-September period, compared with only net 2 percent three months earlier.

Banks also toughened credit standards for mortgage loans while almost a net of one quarter of banks reported lower demand. Tightening of mortgage loan standards is expected by a net of 11 percent of banks in the remainder of the year, and demand is also seen falling further.

Demand for corporate loans had also deteriorated in the past three months, the survey showed, after showing a slight rise three months earlier. Banks see falling demand to continue in the October-December period.

Banks also said they saw deterioration in access to wholesale funding in the third quarter, and forecast that to continue.

"Looking forward, euro area banks expect these conditions to continue to deteriorate in the fourth quarter of 2011, albeit to a somewhat slower pace," it added.

Q3 Q2 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 16 2 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -8 4 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 22 6 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -19 8 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 18 9 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -24 -3 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 11 9 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -22 -12

(For a copy of the report, click on: here) (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; editing by Ron Askew)