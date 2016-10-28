MILAN Oct 28 Italian bank Mediobanca
reported on Friday an 11 percent rise in net income for
July-September thanks to higher revenues, falling loan
writedowns and a one-off gain from the sale of shares in
motorway operator Atlantia.
Mediobanca said net profit rose to 271 million euros in the
first quarter of its financial year, the best quarterly result
since 2008, thanks to 110 million euros netted from selling
roughly half of the 2.7 percent stake in Atlantia.
The bank's consumer banking business drove a 4 percent rise
in net interest income in the period. Loan loss provisions fell
25 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro, Editing by
Stephen Jewkes)