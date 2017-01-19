ROME Jan 19 Retail investors in junior bonds
issued by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena should be
reimbursed based on how much they paid for the bonds, not the
nominal value of that debt, Italy's market regulator said on
Thursday.
Italy's government has promised protection for around 40,000
retail savers who bought junior bonds from Monte dei Paschi,
which is now due a state bailout to save it from collapse.
Under a decree approved in December junior bondholders will
be able to swap their holdings, valued at 100 percent of their
nominal value, with shares in the bank which will then be
swapped into Monte dei Paschi's ordinary bonds.
Giuseppe Vegas, chairman of market regulator Consob, told a
Senate commission the proposed reimbursement conditions,
modified according to Consob's suggestions, should be included
in a decree setting out the terms of the bailout.
The changes proposed by Consob would avoid that a bondholder
who bought a Monte dei Paschi junior bond on the secondary
market below par could net a profit by exchanging it for shares
at 100 percent of its nominal value.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by
Valentina Za)