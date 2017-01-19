ROME Jan 19 Retail investors in junior bonds issued by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena should be reimbursed based on how much they paid for the bonds, not the nominal value of that debt, Italy's market regulator said on Thursday.

Italy's government has promised protection for around 40,000 retail savers who bought junior bonds from Monte dei Paschi, which is now due a state bailout to save it from collapse.

Under a decree approved in December junior bondholders will be able to swap their holdings, valued at 100 percent of their nominal value, with shares in the bank which will then be swapped into Monte dei Paschi's ordinary bonds.

Giuseppe Vegas, chairman of market regulator Consob, told a Senate commission the proposed reimbursement conditions, modified according to Consob's suggestions, should be included in a decree setting out the terms of the bailout.

The changes proposed by Consob would avoid that a bondholder who bought a Monte dei Paschi junior bond on the secondary market below par could net a profit by exchanging it for shares at 100 percent of its nominal value. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)