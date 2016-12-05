MILAN Dec 5 The yield on a Sept. 2020 subordinated bond by Monte dei Paschi targeted by a debt-to-equity conversion offer launched by the Italian bank rose on Monday as traders said the swap's take-up was seen as insufficient to ensure its success.

Monte dei Paschi said on Friday preliminary data showed take-up for the offer had topped 1 billion euros. A large take-up would ease Monte dei Paschi's task of raising 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in capital this year to remain in business.

Political turmoil in Italy following the outcome of Sunday's constitutional referendum further complicates the bank's efforts.

The Sept. 2020 bond lost 2 percentage points in price by 1115 GMT yielding 22.7 percent, up from 21.5 percent late on Friday.

($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Valentina Za)