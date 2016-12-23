ROME Dec 23 The Italian government approved a
decree early on Friday that will open the way for the rescue of
Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the world's oldest
bank failed to win backing from investors for a vital capital
increase.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters his cabinet
had authorised the creation of a 20-billion-euro ($21 billion)
fund to prop up Italy's embattled banking sector, with Monte dei
Paschi expected to be first in line for help.
"Today marks an important day for Monte dei Paschi, a day
that sees it turn a corner and able to reassure its depositors,"
Gentiloni said.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Valentina Za)