ROME Dec 12 Italy is ready to pump capital into
Monte dei Paschi di Siena if the ailing bank fails to
raise from investors the money it needs to remain in business, a
Treasury source said on Monday.
"There is confidence at the economy ministry that Monte dei
Paschi's cash call can succeed. If the operation failed, the
state would carry out a precautionary recapitalisation," the
source said.
"The bank's existence and its clients' savings will be
preserved under any circumstances," the source added.
