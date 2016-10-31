(This story was originally published by IFR on October 28 2016)

By Alice Gledhill, Mariana Ionova and Graham Fahy

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena unveiled an ambitious turnaround plan last week, but its recast recapitalisation still hinges on a 28bn bad loan securitisation that remains marred by deep uncertainty.

Italy's third largest lender confirmed that its financial overhaul now includes a potential liability management exercise that will look to assign both retail and institutional subordinated bondholders new equity following scant investor interest for the 5bn cash call proposed in July.

The reduced rights issue - the third in three years - will be anchored by as-yet unnamed sovereign and institutional investors and will be partly reserved for existing shareholders.

"The bank is being deliberately vague around the structure of the equity-related capital-raising to ensure maximum flexibility, but all three components could face problems," a banker who expected to be part of the underwriting syndicate told IFR.

The capital package will be presented to BMPS shareholders on November 24, less than two weeks before a closely watched Italian constitutional referendum that could prove to be another source of volatility for the country's fragile banking sector.

At the heart of the plan's success, however, is the Italian lender's ability to win over investors by purging its balance sheet of some 28bn of non-performing loans through a planned securitisation.

"The sale of the securitised NPLs is a pre-requisite for any capital raise," said Renaud Champion, head of credit strategies at La Francaise Investment Solution.

"They need to clean up the balance sheet before they can raise any meaningful equity."

But, as BMPS races to recapitalise before the end of the year, doubts are building over the structure, feasibility and appetite for this all-important piece of the puzzle.

VALUATION WOES

BMPS plans to sell the bad loans into a securitisation vehicle for 9.2bn - about a third of gross book value. The theory is that the senior tranche will then be sold to investors with the help of a government guarantee, called Gacs (Garanzia Cartolarizzazione Sofferenze), while the junior tranche will be assigned to BMPS shareholders. Italy's rescue fund Atlante II, meanwhile, will take up to 1.6bn of the mezzanine notes.

But with the clock ticking, this key process has yet to kick off. BMPS said the warehouse financing - the first step in the process - had not yet been finalised.

Sources said this has been partly due to the complexity of the portfolio, which has prompted arranging banks JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Citigroup to take a closer look at the loans before taking on the risk.

"The arrangers seem committed because it's a big deal for everybody," said one Italian NPL adviser. "But it seems like they're trying to get some comfort about the value of the portfolio in this bridge phase of the structuring."

Although market participants said BMPS has been striving to improve its loan documentation, the Italian banking system as a whole has long been plagued by inconsistent loan-level data.

There are also lingering doubts over the feasibility of pulling off such an ambitious securitisation in an asset class that been mostly moribund since the financial crisis.

There has been only a single Italian NPL deal in the public market since 2007. When Banca Popolare di Bari printed a 140.5m trade in August it was heralded as a much-needed test in the sector.

But the notes were a tough sale and the process raised questions over whether there is any meaningful public appetite for such transactions.

According to two sources, the Italian lender ultimately sold the senior notes, although it is not clear if they were publicly placed with a broad investor base or whether the issuer had to offer a discount on the 50bp coupon.

Rahul Kalia, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, said one cannot necessarily draw conclusions about investor appetite from that one transaction.

"But you could say, if it's a struggle to get that small amount away, then how is it going to be getting such a large transaction done from Monte?" he said.

One source also said Bari is still working on the sale of the junior notes, which again was a difficult process, even though these have benefited from Atlante's support.

LACKING INCENTIVES

Like other parts of the restructuring plan, details on the liability management exercise remain scarce. Some reckon it could raise up to 3bn in a best-case scenario but others say even 1bn could be a struggle.

Success will depend on the incentives. Terms are rumoured at 70 to 80 cents on the euro, but that was dismissed as wishful thinking by one investor.

Though billed as voluntary, hanging onto the bonds could prove costly if the capital raise fails and haircuts are imposed at a later stage.

"It's  the fear factor, in the sense that if the plan collapses there is a chance that Monte will have to restart the conversation with the ECB after Christmas [about a potential bailout], combined with the potential of some equity gains if it goes to plan," said Filippo Alloatti, a senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management.

BMPS subordinated debt rallied as the bank said it was looking at the entire portfolio for conversion, that is, not just bonds held by institutions but those owned by retail as well. But participants in the cash tender have to subscribe for shares, which could prove tricky for those not allowed to hold equity.

With all this in mind, investors are increasingly thinking that BMPS will look to find a limited amount of buyers with deep pockets, said one investor. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Mariana Ionova, Graham Fahy, editing by Alex Chambers, Matthew Davies)