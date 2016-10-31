(This story was originally published by IFR on October 28 2016)
By Alice Gledhill, Mariana Ionova and Graham Fahy
LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
unveiled an ambitious turnaround plan last week, but its recast
recapitalisation still hinges on a 28bn bad loan securitisation
that remains marred by deep uncertainty.
Italy's third largest lender confirmed that its financial
overhaul now includes a potential liability management exercise
that will look to assign both retail and institutional
subordinated bondholders new equity following scant investor
interest for the 5bn cash call proposed in July.
The reduced rights issue - the third in three years - will
be anchored by as-yet unnamed sovereign and institutional
investors and will be partly reserved for existing shareholders.
"The bank is being deliberately vague around the structure
of the equity-related capital-raising to ensure maximum
flexibility, but all three components could face problems," a
banker who expected to be part of the underwriting syndicate
told IFR.
The capital package will be presented to BMPS shareholders
on November 24, less than two weeks before a closely watched
Italian constitutional referendum that could prove to be another
source of volatility for the country's fragile banking sector.
At the heart of the plan's success, however, is the Italian
lender's ability to win over investors by purging its balance
sheet of some 28bn of non-performing loans through a planned
securitisation.
"The sale of the securitised NPLs is a pre-requisite for any
capital raise," said Renaud Champion, head of credit strategies
at La Francaise Investment Solution.
"They need to clean up the balance sheet before they can
raise any meaningful equity."
But, as BMPS races to recapitalise before the end of the
year, doubts are building over the structure, feasibility and
appetite for this all-important piece of the puzzle.
VALUATION WOES
BMPS plans to sell the bad loans into a securitisation
vehicle for 9.2bn - about a third of gross book value. The
theory is that the senior tranche will then be sold to investors
with the help of a government guarantee, called Gacs (Garanzia
Cartolarizzazione Sofferenze), while the junior tranche will be
assigned to BMPS shareholders. Italy's rescue fund Atlante II,
meanwhile, will take up to 1.6bn of the mezzanine notes.
But with the clock ticking, this key process has yet to kick
off. BMPS said the warehouse financing - the first step in the
process - had not yet been finalised.
Sources said this has been partly due to the complexity of
the portfolio, which has prompted arranging banks JP Morgan,
Mediobanca and Citigroup to take a closer look at the loans
before taking on the risk.
"The arrangers seem committed because it's a big deal for
everybody," said one Italian NPL adviser. "But it seems like
they're trying to get some comfort about the value of the
portfolio in this bridge phase of the structuring."
Although market participants said BMPS has been striving to
improve its loan documentation, the Italian banking system as a
whole has long been plagued by inconsistent loan-level data.
There are also lingering doubts over the feasibility of
pulling off such an ambitious securitisation in an asset class
that been mostly moribund since the financial crisis.
There has been only a single Italian NPL deal in the public
market since 2007. When Banca Popolare di Bari printed a 140.5m
trade in August it was heralded as a much-needed test in the
sector.
But the notes were a tough sale and the process raised
questions over whether there is any meaningful public appetite
for such transactions.
According to two sources, the Italian lender ultimately sold
the senior notes, although it is not clear if they were publicly
placed with a broad investor base or whether the issuer had to
offer a discount on the 50bp coupon.
Rahul Kalia, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management, said one cannot necessarily draw conclusions about
investor appetite from that one transaction.
"But you could say, if it's a struggle to get that small
amount away, then how is it going to be getting such a large
transaction done from Monte?" he said.
One source also said Bari is still working on the sale of
the junior notes, which again was a difficult process, even
though these have benefited from Atlante's support.
LACKING INCENTIVES
Like other parts of the restructuring plan, details on the
liability management exercise remain scarce. Some reckon it
could raise up to 3bn in a best-case scenario but others say
even 1bn could be a struggle.
Success will depend on the incentives. Terms are rumoured at
70 to 80 cents on the euro, but that was dismissed as wishful
thinking by one investor.
Though billed as voluntary, hanging onto the bonds could
prove costly if the capital raise fails and haircuts are imposed
at a later stage.
"It's the fear factor, in the sense that if the plan
collapses there is a chance that Monte will have to restart the
conversation with the ECB after Christmas [about a potential
bailout], combined with the potential of some equity gains if it
goes to plan," said Filippo Alloatti, a senior credit analyst at
Hermes Investment Management.
BMPS subordinated debt rallied as the bank said it was
looking at the entire portfolio for conversion, that is, not
just bonds held by institutions but those owned by retail as
well. But participants in the cash tender have to subscribe for
shares, which could prove tricky for those not allowed to hold
equity.
With all this in mind, investors are increasingly thinking
that BMPS will look to find a limited amount of buyers with deep
pockets, said one investor.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Mariana Ionova, Graham Fahy,
editing by Alex Chambers, Matthew Davies)