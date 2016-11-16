(Refiles without changes to reach additional subscribers)

* Hedge funds welcome generous Tier 1 offer

* Tier 2 participation in the balance

* LME crucial part of bank's recap plan

By Helene Durand and Maiya Keidan

LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - Hedge funds investors holding some of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's riskiest bonds said they would take part in the bank's proposed tender but the trade is still riddled with execution risk with Tier 2 holders' participation in the balance.

The Italian lender announced late on Monday that it was looking to target up to 5.3bn of subordinated debt in a debt-for-equity swap aimed at getting the bank back on its feet .

The liability management has become a key plank of the bank's recapitalisation efforts and BMPS has left little to chance by proposing what hedge funds and real money investors deemed as attractive terms.

"The offer on the Tier 1 is very good," said a hedge fund investor that is part of a bondholder group holding some of the bank Tier 1, so-called FRESH and some of the Tier 2 debt.

"There was a concern that we would get squeezed to 70/75 but at 85, we are happy to contribute to the capital raise with our bonds. We like the valuation of the bank that is being created."

BMPS intends to split the cash tender offer in two groups of subordinated debt. In the Tier 1 part, investors will be offered 85% of par on three bonds and 20% of par on preferred share securities called FRESH.

Investors will be offered 100% in the Tier 2 part of the liability management, which includes a 2.06bn Upper Tier 2 bond.

The premia offered on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt range between 22.7% and 42.3% above where most of the bonds had been trading in the last month, a chunky premium for a bond tender in a challenged bank.

"I think will because ultimately it's quite important it gets done," another hedge fund said.

"The Lower Tier 2s were trading in the low mid-70s yesterday, so basically a 32% premium and the Tier 1, the premium is 30-40%."

POKER GAME

But while most market participants agreed that the proposed cash tender terms looked generous for the Tier 1, there were question marks on the Tier 2.

"The offer is very generous to the Tier 1 holders: 85 on something that doesn't pay coupons, is very illiquid and was trading in the 50s two weeks ago is as good as it possibly gets, and I think it will have a high acceptance rate", a senior credit analyst at a fund manager said.

"However, it will be interesting to see how the Tier 2 responds and is more difficult to forecast. They might hold out in the hope that will get more but it's like a game of poker and the next step is a mandatory tender."

BMPS was clear in its proposal, saying that without a successful tender, it would be unable to conclude its capital increase, which would in turn prevent it from deconsolidating its non-performing loan portfolio.

Failure to do so could subject BMPS to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and therefore potential bondholder haircuts.

"Risk remains that not enough fresh equity capital turns up and subordinated bonds get bailed in as part of a nationalisation," said Dierk Brandenburg, senior credit analyst at Fidelity.

"This is a big stick the bank has against bond investors."

His view was shared by the first hedge fund investor. "There is a view from certain Lower Tier 2 holders who think that even in a resolution, they would get par," he said. "But you have to remember that the bank would be valued in a completely different way if it was to be resolved and there is a risk they could end with a far worse treatment."

BONDS TO THE RESCUE

Market participants agreed that the transaction had been structured in such a way as to get as much equity as possible, similar to some of the Greek banks liability management exercises conducted at the end of 2015.

"Bondholders are captive and are taking the place of equity investors that would otherwise demand a much higher discount," Brandenburg said.

And unlike the Irish banks where bondholders were forced to swallow deep haircuts on their debt that allowed the institutions to book a capital gain, BMPS has different challenges to address.

"This was a difficult point in history," said the senior credit analyst. "Here, it's not yet a systemic banking crisis, it's a single institution. They need to entice people into the trade as it's a very important leg of their plan." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)