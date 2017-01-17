ROME Jan 17 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena aims to present a restructuring plan to the European Central Bank at the beginning of February, a Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday.

The central bank's Chief Supervisor Carmelo Barbagallo said the state must wait for approval from European authorities before completing a planned 6.6 billion euros ($7.06 billion) injection of public money into its fourth-largest bank.

"We hope the plan can be presented at the beginning of February and can be discussed and authorised within a few weeks," Barbagallo told a Senate commission. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)