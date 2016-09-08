MILAN, Sept 8 Marco Morelli, Italy's country
head at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, is the
frontrunner to replace Fabrizio Viola as chief executive of
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source with knowledge of the matter
said.
Monte dei Paschi announced on Thursday Viola had agreed to
step down as Italy's third-largest bank prepares to raise as
much as 5 billion euros in a share sale to stave off the risk of
being wound down, after it emerged as the weakest lender in
Europe in banking stress tests in July.
Morelli, 54, was Monte dei Paschi's chief financial officer
before he moved on to Intesa Sanpaolo in 2010.
"It's very, very, very likely. It'll be him at 99.9
percent," the source said, adding that Viola had to go after the
bank burned through 8 billion euros of investors' cash that were
raised in two successive share issues he oversaw in 2014 and
2015.
The source said Monte dei Paschi' share sale, slated this
year, was now likely to be delayed to January or February.
