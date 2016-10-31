BRIEF-Murphy&Spitz Green Capital: capital increase by 10 pct of share capital
* Investor subscribes 280,000 shares - capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital
ROME Oct 31 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is ready to give data room access to former industry minister Corrado Passera for the alternative rescue plan he is sponsoring providing he first names the anchor investors, a source close to the bank said.
The lender has already expressed its readiness to open its books to Passera as it has also done to other interested investors, the source said.
"But first, also for legal reasons, it has asked Passera to let it know who the investors he represents are," the source said.
Earlier on Monday a source said the alternative rescue plan would fall through if the Tuscan bank did not grant access to its data by the end of the week.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says David Pritchard was appointed by board as company's senior independent director on Jan. 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
