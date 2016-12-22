MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROME Dec 22 Italy's government will meet late Thursday or early Friday before European markets open to discuss an emergency decree to bail out troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The salvage of Monte dei Paschi would be part of a 20 billion euro ($20.92 billion) safety net that Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni plans to set up beneath the banking industry.
Gentiloni said on Thursday the cabinet would meet on Friday to discuss measures to help Italy's under-developed southern regions. He did not mention the banking decree, leaving open the door on a late-night meeting on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9561 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones; Writing by Crispian Balmer)
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST