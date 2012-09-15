PARIS, Sept 15 Differences over the role of a
joint European banking supervisor and the scale of its authority
are not insurmountable, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said on Saturday, adding he was convinced a deal could be
reached by a year-end deadline.
"There are many questions on all of its aspects: the calendar
for implementation, the perimeter of supervision, the role of
the European Central Bank, the mechanism for supervision. It's
really a work in progress," Moscovici told reporters at an EU
finance ministers meeting in Cyprus.
"These differences do not appear insurmountable at all to
me. I am convinced that we will get there before the end of
2012: both because it's our duty and we have the possibility to
do so," he said.