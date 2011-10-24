PARIS Oct 24 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday that it would not be a good idea to separate retail and investment operations at banks, as the French leftwing opposition proposes as a measure to fight economic turmoil.

"I have concluded resolutely that separation was not a good idea," Noyer told France's BFM radio. "It's really a false good idea."

Noyer said the two big financial institutions that failed during the 2007-08 financial crisis were pure players, citing U.S. investment bank Lehman Bros and British retail bank Northern Rock. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Alexandria Sage)