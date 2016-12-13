BRIEF-Japan Asia Group updates on sale of Japan Asia Securities to Aizawa Securities
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1
VICENZA, Italy Dec 13 Shareholders in Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza voted on Tuesday to pursue legal action against former managers after thousands of small investors lost their savings when the regional lender had to be rescued by bank bailout fund Atlante.
The bank had said in a document prepared for the shareholder meeting it had suffered "several hundred million euros" in damages because of former executives' conduct, citing in particular allegedly "serious and repeated irregular lending practices" and past investments in the Athena and Optimum funds.
Popolare di Vicenza and rival Veneto Banca were rescued this year by state-sponsored Atlante after investors shunned share issues needed to plug a capital shortfall and avert the risk of being wound down.
Both banks are under investigation over allegations they lent money to clients to buy their own shares, artificially boosting their financial strength. New top executives have said they are cooperating fully with magistrates. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1
By Hanna Paul Jan 27 Southeast Asian stocks were steady on Friday in thin trading, tracking a rally in broader global peers on strong U.S. corporate earnings and an overnight surge in oil prices. MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, hovered near record highs, cheered by a 2 percent rise in oil prices and a rebound of the greenback from a seven-week low. U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives also boosted sentiments. "Everybody was a
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.