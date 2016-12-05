MILAN Dec 5 Popolare di Vicenza said on Monday
Chief Executive Francesco Iorio had tendered his resignation and
two sources close to the matter said he was expected to be
replaced by former Monte dei Paschi head Fabrizio
Viola.
Popolare di Vicenza was rescued earlier this year by bank
bailout fund Atlante after an initial share issue needed to keep
the regional bank afloat failed to meet demand. The lender has
proposed cutting 700 jobs by the end of the year in an effort to
rein in costs.
Iorio arrived at Popolare di Vicenza from UBI Banca in 2015
to oversee its relaunch as former management left amid a
judicial probe.
"(Chairman) Gianni Mion and (Deputy Chairman) Salvatore
Bragantini express their deepest regret for Francesco Iorio's
decision," the bank said in a note.
The bank will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to appoint the
new CEO.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)