FRANKFURT Oct 29 A long period of low interest
rates jeopardises the business models of certain banks, which
need to set aside more capital to confront a possible fall in
their interest income, a top European Central Bank rate setter
told a German newspaper.
"Banks can cope with a short phase of low interest rates,"
Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB's supervisory arm
on the bank's executive board, said in an interview to
Handelsblatt published on Thursday.
"When this lasts for longer, the viability of the business
models of certain institutions and how well they cope with a
slump in their interest income come into question."
She added a key factor was how those banks had cut their
costs and adapted their business model. Asked whether this also
meant higher capital charges for those banks, Lautenschlaeger
answered: "Certainly".
She also hinted at a possible tightening of the rules on
bankers' pay in certain areas of business by lengthening the
period over which bonuses are paid.
"For some businesses a longer period could be examined (than
the current three to five years)," Lautenschlaeger said.
"You might think about a minimum period of five years."
