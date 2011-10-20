BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should lend to governments for recapitalising banks only if raising capital from investors and the relevant government has failed, a document spelling out EFSF operational guidelines said.

"The capital injected as part of such a public recapitalisation is expected to be of the highest possible quality," the EFSF guidelines, obtained by Reuters, said.

EFSF loans for recapitalisation should be granted only to countries that have a sound fiscal policy record, which respect EU budget rules, and which will be able to pay back the money, and the assistance should go only to "systematically relevant" institutions.

The loans will have to be in line with the European Union's state aid rules and will entail a restructuring of the financial institutions, commensurate with the size of financial aid.

The size of the capital injection needed would be determined by national supervisory authorities, with the involvement of European supervisory bodies.

Any loan would be granted by the decision of euro zone financial ministers, acting on a proposal from the EFSF, said the guidelines, to be discussed by euro zone finance ministers on Friday. (Reporting By Iloan Wissenbach; writing by Jan Strupczewski)