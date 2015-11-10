China stocks tread water as policy worry offsets good industrial profits; HK falls
* Profits of Chinese industrial firms jump 31.5 pct y/y in Jan-Feb
FRANKFURT Nov 10 The 2016 capital buffer requirements that the European Central Bank is setting for the banks under its watch will provide a template for future demands, the ECB's supervisory chief Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.
"I believe that, once approved, the final results ... will provide an indication of what SSM Pillar 2 requirements are likely to be in steady state," Nouy said in remarks prepared for an event in Frankfurt.
The remarks appeared to suggest that capital requirements, which are being set now for 2016, would not change again in the following years. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)
* Profits of Chinese industrial firms jump 31.5 pct y/y in Jan-Feb
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013 (Recasts, adds company and analyst comments, further earnings details, context)