FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The European Central Bank has
found that a number of banks under its watch do not comply with
international governance best practices, such as separating the
audit and risk functions, an ECB executive board member said on
Monday.
"Our initial findings indicate that a number of banks, while
meeting national requirements, do not comply with international
best practices with regard to governance," Sabine
Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB's supervisory arm on the
bank's board, said in remarks for a speech to be delivered in
Milan.
She said the ECB's observations include examples of power
concentration in individual board members, a lack of separation
between a bank's risk and audit functions, information
asymmetries among board members, and instances where the board
does not take enough time to discuss and reflect on individual
issues.
"We will require banks to follow up on these findings."
To read Lautenschlaeger's speech please click on:
here
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Balazs Koranyi, and Valentina
Za in Milan)