PARIS, June 18 Euro zone finance ministers must
hammer out an agreement at a meeting later this week over how to
recapitalise banks, the European Union's top economic official
said on Tuesday.
"I find it essential that we can agree on the principles and
rules of direct recapitalisation of euro area banks in the
Eurogroup on Thursday," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters during a visit to Paris.
Speaking shortly before an address to French lawmakers, Rehn
also voiced confidence that France would carry out a ambitious
reform of the pension system, to take into account rising life
expectancy, as demanded by the European Commission.