BRATISLAVA, Sept 16 Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said on Friday that troubled bank Monte dei Paschi
di Siena can go ahead with a capital increase quickly
after a source said it may get pushed back until next year.
"I think the conditions to do the capital increase are in
place, and that it can be done as rapidly as possible," Renzi
told reporters after a meeting with European Union leaders in
the Slovak capital.
Monte dei Paschi is seeking shareholder approval for a
rescue plan that envisages a 5 billion-euro ($5.6 billion) cash
call and a record 28 billion-euro sale of non-performing loans,
but the bank may not actually tap markets until January or
February, a source close to the matter said last week.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Antonella Cinelli)