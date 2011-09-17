MOVES-Barclays, Nasdaq, RenCap, AXA, BC Partners
Feb 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 Euro zone banks need recapitalisation, Sweden's Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Saturday.
"From our perspective, we see a clear need for bank recapitalisation," Borg told reporters on leaving a meeting of European Union finance ministers which discussed the situation in the European banking sector.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer)
Feb 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
TIRANA, Feb 9 Five gunmen made off with sackfuls of cash after robbing two security vans in broad daylight on Thursday near Albania's main international airport, as drivers stopped to film the heist on their mobile phones.