LONDON Oct 7 A former Italian industry minister
is preparing an alternative rescue plan for bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena amid signs that an existing 5-billion
euro ($5.6 billion)recapitalisation arranged by JP Morgan is
failing to draw investor support, three sources familiar to the
matter said.
Corrado Passera, who also previously served as chief
executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, is working with a series
of private equity firms including U.S. buyout fund Warburg
Pincus on a plan that includes a reserved capital
increase of between 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros, the sources
said.
Two of the sources said none of the funds approached by
Passera had committed to backing the fundraising.
"They are just open to the idea of doing a deal subject to
due diligence," one source said. Another source said no deal was
imminent. ($1 = 0.8951 euros)
