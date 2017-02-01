MILAN Feb 1 UniCredit said on
Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights
issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical
ex-rights price.
Sources said last month the lender was expected to offer the
shares at a discount of between 30 percent and 40 percent.
Italy's biggest bank said in a statement it had priced the
issue at 8.09 euros per share, offering 13 new ordinary shares
for every 5 ordinary and/or savings shares owned.
The offer will start on Monday and will close before March
10.
It said an underwriting agreement had been signed with the
whole banking syndicate.
The lender also confirmed its strategic plan targets
including a fully-loaded CET1 capital ratio of more than 12.5
percent in 2019.
