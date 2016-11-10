(Removes extraneous words in second paragraph)

MILAN Nov 10 Italian bank UniCredit strengthened its closely-watched core capital ratio in the third quarter, selling assets and cutting loans to clients after new chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier took over in early July.

The bank reported on Thursday a 12 percent yearly drop in third-quarter net profit to 447 million euros ($486.16 million), slightly below an average analyst forecast of 467 million euros in a consensus provided by the bank.

UniCredit said it wrote down doubtful loans for 1 billion euros in the period so that coverage of problem loans stood at 52.6 percent at the end of September from 52.4 percent three months earlier.($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)