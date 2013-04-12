DUBLIN, April 12 Austria vowed on Friday to
stick to its bank secrecy laws, defying pressure from Germany to
follow Luxembourg in agreeing to automatically exchange
information on EU depositors with other EU countries to help
clamp down on tax evasion.
"Austria sticks to bank secrecy. We fight tax evasion and
money laundering. I don't expect any uncomfortable questions,"
Austria's Finance Minister Maria Fekter said, adding she did not
consider that automatic exchange of information with EU
countries was not necessary.
The issue of tax havens and bank secrecy was a last-minute
addition to the agenda of informal talks of Eurpoean Union
finance ministers in Dublin and will be disucssed on Saturday.